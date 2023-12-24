Trigger happy Police shoots actor, ijaduade, on death throes

Popular Nigerian actor and movie director cum producer, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade has reportedly been shot by a trigger-happy policeman in Iperu, Ogun State.

He is currently battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

This was according to a midnight Instagram story from Ijaduade’s colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, with the handle @iamabiodunadebanjo.

It was captioned: “Please we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.

“He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as calls put through to the Ogun State Police PPRO, Omolola Odutola, did not go through in the early hours of Sunday.

As we write, desperate plea for assistance from actors Afeez Owo and Kolawole Ajeyemi is ongoing.

Afeez Owo used his Instagram platform to raise awareness about the dire situation, urging well-meaning Nigerians near the Iperu axis to come to the aid of the critically injured director who is currently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

While not specifying the nature of the required help, Afeez appealed for immediate assistance, emphasizing the dire condition of the director.

Kolawole Ajeyemi also joined the call for support, sharing a clip of the director in a hospital bed and requesting prayers for his recovery.