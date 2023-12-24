Two die, seven injured in Sagamu-Ore road crash

Two persons have been confirmed dead while seven others sustained injuries in a road crash at J4, along the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode/Ore highway, Ogun State.

The crash occurred on Saturday at about 3:35pm, involving two vehicles: a Chevrolet SUV with registration number WWW75MW, and a truck marked SRA584XB.

six men and one woman were injured, while one man and one woman died in the crash.

The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed and road obstruction.

“The jeep driver rammed into the station truck due to speeding.

“The injured victims were rescued by a good Samaritan driver that was driving behind them and took them to hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the state General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode by FRSC operatives,” the statement read.