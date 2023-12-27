Aisha Yesufu urges ladies : Toast a guy after your heart, go after him

Aisha Yesufu, business woman and activist has urged single ladies go after men after their hearts.

The Social rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, opined that women shouldn’t wait to be won over by the opposite sex before they make their passes for a possible relationship.

Yesufu said this via X in a response to a video where Jonathan Owens, husband of Olympian gymnast Simone Biles said he didn’t know who she (Biles) was when they met.

Owens said he’s “the catch” in his relationship with Simone Biles — despite the Olympian being the most decorated gymnast of all time.

“I didn’t know who she was at the time, but like, the first thing I saw was she’s got a bunch of followers, so in my mind, I’m like, she gotta be good,” he said.

Reacting, Yesufu wrote: “My husband can say this and honestly I wouldn’t be bothered. I did see him, fell in love with him and went after him and it took 8 months for him to come around.

8 months later we were married. So it was a 16 months project! From Dec 13th 1996 to April 17th 1998.

I was 23 and he was 35 when we met. Today I do tease him that ‘na so e for miss better thing if I didn’t take the initiative.

Also whenever I tease him about taking long in making a decision he is quick to remind me that’s why I met him single.

I have never believed that I have to wait for a man to toast me. For what? Limit myself to anyone that comes rather than who I think is a good fit for me? Most importantly I was always okay single. It was the biggest surprise for many when I got married. I was the one that would have been predicted to be single and unmarried.

If you see him and want him, go after him, and it’s also okay for him to say you chased and got him.

Aisha Somtochukwu Yesufu pronunciation, is a Nigerian activist and businesswoman. She co-founded the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which brought attention to the abduction of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria on the 14th of April, 2014, by the terrorist group Boko Haram.