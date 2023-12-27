Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ex-Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba, is dead

Ex-Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba, is dead

YouNews December 27, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 77 Views

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, is dead.

Born on September 27, 1958, the 8th Speaker of the House of Representatives died in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

According to family sources, late Na’Abba battled with ailment for a long time before passing away.

He was once flown abroad for medical treatment and stayed there for some months before he recovered and returned to Nigeria.

According to the sources, the remains of the former Speaker would be buried in Abuja today according to Islamic rites.

Late Na’Abba joined the Peoples Democratic Party, and became the party’s candidate for Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, a position he won during the April 1999 general elections.

He subsequently emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives after the political crisis that led to exit of the first Speaker of the Fourth Republic, Salisu Buhari.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied political science and graduated in 1979.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

The rise and rise of Folorunsho Alakija

FAMFA TOWERS (Alakija Towers) in the city of Lagos, Nigeria is a sight to behold..and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023