Ex-Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba, is dead

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, is dead.

Born on September 27, 1958, the 8th Speaker of the House of Representatives died in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

According to family sources, late Na’Abba battled with ailment for a long time before passing away.

He was once flown abroad for medical treatment and stayed there for some months before he recovered and returned to Nigeria.

According to the sources, the remains of the former Speaker would be buried in Abuja today according to Islamic rites.

Late Na’Abba joined the Peoples Democratic Party, and became the party’s candidate for Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, a position he won during the April 1999 general elections.

He subsequently emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives after the political crisis that led to exit of the first Speaker of the Fourth Republic, Salisu Buhari.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied political science and graduated in 1979.