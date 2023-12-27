Ondo Governor, Akeredolu is Dead !

The sad news is moving around at the wee hours of this morning that eventually Akeredolu has died after Prolonged Battle With Leukemia.

A source told YOUNEWS that Akeredolu died in Lagos on Wednesday.

That he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” the source said.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

The 67 years old ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

His deputy, Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as Acting Governor.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

On July 9, Akeredolu’s wife, Betty announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

Akeredolu was treating leukemia.

