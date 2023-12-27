Portable beats Charles Okocha in celebrity boxing match

Portable, the controversial singer, has defeated Charles Okocha, the Nollywood actor, in a keenly-contested celebrity boxing match.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hitmaker won the fight after the fourth round.

The contest was held in the early hours of Wednesday at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The encounter commenced around 1 am and lasted for about 40 minutes.

After the fourth round, Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Badmus, aka Portable, was announced as the winner of the celebrity boxing fight against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on Wednesday.

The fight, which was sanctioned by Heritage Boxing Entertainment.

The pair had finally settled their scores with their fists after Portable alleged contractual issues, which led them to engage in an online feud over an alleged N40m rip-off.

Portable claimed Okocha cheated him out of the money, only sending him a small amount, contrary to a contractual agreement.

The first round started with a confident start from Portable, who was adorning a blue knicker and blue armless top to match, taking full control of the ring and looking to find his range from several jabs to the body of Okocha, who was wearing a red top and red shorts.

However, Okocha bounced back in the second round, avoiding blows from Portable, landing blows and amassing more points than the loquacious singer.

As the round wore on, the younger Portable appeared tired and ran around the ring to buy time.

The tactics worked, as he dominated the last two round of the fight to be declared winner and take home the HBE belt, which he earlier boasted was his own