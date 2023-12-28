Akeredolu actually died in Germany not Ibadan or Lagos !

Lies have been put to different colours of story making rounds that Arakunrin Akeredolu Rotimi died in Lagos.

Some even claimed Ibadan in Oyo State.

The Ondo State Government has said that Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu succumbed to death at a German hospital in the early hours of Wednesday from complications arising from prostate cancer.

An official statement on Wednesday afternoon by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, confirmed the governor’s death.

“With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the tragic passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“Mr Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts.

“Gov. Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany.

“He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer,” the statement read.

The statement also said that a letter had been sent to President Bola Tinubu to officially inform him of the demise of Akeredolu.

“The Family and the Ondo State Government appreciate Mr President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness.

“The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

“Gov. Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire South-West region and the nation.

“Gov. Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

“However, we find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty,” the statement concluded