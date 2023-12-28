Akeredolu’s death :Family makes Official announcement

Our Patriarch Has Departed, the Akeredolu’s Family had said in the first time anyone is Making public Statement from the family.

“With deepest regret and profound acceptance of the will of the Almighty, we announce the passing of our beloved, courageous, and compassionate father and grandfather, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

He peacefully departed in his sleep at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

While we are deeply saddened and devastated by his departure, we find solace in the understanding that as he transitions to eternity, he will be guided by the benevolent hands of the angels of light, with whom he resided during his remarkable and fruitful journey on Earth.

During this challenging time, we sincerely appreciate everyone who has stood by us and extended their support since the news broke. We humbly request your prayers and support, while also asking for privacy as we navigate through this trying period.

Daddy, may you rest in perfect peace.

Details regarding the burial arrangements will be announced by the family and the State Government in due course.

Signed:

Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu Jnr

For the Family