It’s Doyin Hassan’s 1st Child in 24yrs marriages, 2 die, 3rd delivers

Expression of joy that trail announcement of a new baby by Prominent actor Doyin Hassan was trending, and is still.

But YOUNEWS understands that the details weren’t clear to many, even in the media.. is it about the wife and her struggles with childlessness from previous marriage ?

Now the real truth is out.

On 5th June,1999 he had wedded his first wife lAdeola.

After 8 and half years of marriage, cold hands of death snatched Adeola. She was given a state like burial by the Lagos state University.

Insider said, the shock took Adedoyin away from their matrimonial home and relocated temporarily to Shomolu, later on to Akowonjo areas of Lagos State.

He waited for two years, before going for another woman, Bolanle, in April 2010.

Bolanle died ten years later, in 2020.

Again the actor cum lecturer waited for nearly two years as widower.

Last year, 2022, he then married the third wife, who just deliver.

To set the record straight, Hassan said “My wife was not barren for 24 years.

” I was the one who shared testimony of my years of years and tools for 24 years. “