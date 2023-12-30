Ex-ICAN president Emmanuel Ijewere dies at 77

The former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Emmanuel Ijewere, has been confirmed dead.

It was gathered that Ijewere died after a long battle with illness on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the age of 77.

His demise was confirmed by the senior manager of the corporate communications directorate of ICAN, Dare Muyiwa, on Friday.

Ijewere, who was born in 1946, served as the 32nd president of ICAN from 1996 to 1997.

He also served as the president of the Institute of Directors (IOD) and the Nigerian Red Cross.

The life and times of Emmanuel Ijewere

A past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the Nigerian Red Cross, Ijewere was born in 1946.

His education took him from Lagos to Ijebu-Ode, Cameroon and the UK and started his accounting career in 1965 with Coopers & Lybrand and set up his chartered accountancy firm in Nigeria in 1979 called Ijewere & co.

He held chairmanships and directorships are numerous including Best Foods Group, Emson, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, Drum Resources Nigeria Limited, Apel Capital & Trust Limited, Countrywide Direct Mortgage Company, Kerildbert Holdings, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) and Gemini Pharmaceuticals.