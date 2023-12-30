Kate Henshaw likes Davido So much except for one thing



Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has said during a recent interview on ‘WithChude’ anchored by TV host, Chude Jideonwo, that she’s not a fan of musician, David Adeleke, otherwise called Davido, because he didn’t greet her when they met.

The actress made the disclosure during the “Season five episode 40: Unveiling the 150 most interesting people in the culture for 2023.’’

Despite expressing a fondness for Davido’s music, the actress revealed she isn’t a fan due to their encounter where he failed to extend a greeting.

She stated, “Well I’m not a fan. I like his music but personally I don’t know him. I have met him and he didn’t greet.’’

She said she’s old enough and she knew one should be respectful regardless of what one has or doesn’t have.

She highlighted the importance of personality, emphasising how it has the power to attract specific individuals towards one.

She also praised the musician and highlighted the positive impact he had made in the country, highlighting a few things he had done.

“He is unapologetically and he has flown the flag without fear of favour,” she said.

She mentioned the time the ‘Unavailable’ crooner donated the money he got on his birthday in 2021 to orphanages.

Henshaw also said she was excited when she heard his music was in ‘Coming to America 2’ and sympathised with him on the death of his son.