Paulo Okoye calls N10m boxing fight between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin

Paulo Okoye calls for a boxing fight between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin over their unending social media drama, offer winner N10million.

Talent manager, Paulo Okoye is set to put an end to the animosity between his lover, Iyabo Ojo, and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin movie stars have been at loggerheads for years and have filthily dragged each other on social media.

Paulo Okoye, who is fed up with their social media tantrums, has called for a celebrity fight, offering 10 million to the winner.

The Upfront Manager made it known that the celebrity fight would be powered by him and his companies and promised to keep ambulances and Doctors on standby to avoid loss of lives.

“Lizzy Anjorin Vs Iyabo Ojo

Winners take all!!!

10Million Naira