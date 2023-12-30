RMD 23rd With Jumobi, appreciates her giving up broadcast career

Veteran Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe Damijo is appreciating how his wife, Jumobi, have been building their homes.

It’s their 23rd wedding anniversary on December 29.

The couple got married in December 2000 and they both share four beautiful children together.

Jumobi Adegbesan, the popular AIT presenter, quit her career following her marriage to Nollywood star, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD).

Well, RMD, who recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, had once revealed why his wife left her blossoming broadcasting career to keep their marriage.

He wrote: “My wife had her mind made up before we got married that she didn’t want to be in the public eye and that she needed timeout to raise our family. It was a decision she reached on her own.”

“She only gave up fame ( not her dream), she is very successful in the corporate world and founded a successful business which she is passionate about, it’s called Blends and Blingz.”

However, he also noted that marriage between two public figures could also be successful, but his wife chose the family over fame, even before they got married.

Before his marriage in 2000, RMD was married to the late Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE).