Xraying Super Eagles Ahead AFCON

Arguably, this is the first time Super Eagles will be featuring in the AFCON without a playmaker or creative midfielder.

Since John Mikel Obi quit the team, it has been difficult to replace him. Not even Joe Aribo who wears the team’s famous No. 10 shirt has been able to fit into that position.

Aribo like Alex Iwobi is more of an attacker than a midfielder let alone a creative midfielder. The players listed as midfielders in the 25-man AFCON squad are either defensive or attacking midfielder…but not playmakers or creative players.

Mikel himself was a natural playmaker from his days in Golden Eaglets before Jose Mourinho converted him into a defensive or central midfielder at Chelsea. Yet in Super Eagles he always featured in the creative role given his quality and experience. This grossly helped the team.

By playmaker we mean a talisman, a mercurial player, a ball carrier who dictates the pace of the team. A player with vision who posseses the skills, body swarves and passes that could split any defensive wall. A player who plays for the team.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Baggio, Mitchel Platini, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Gheorghe Hagi, Hristo Stoichkov, Austin Okocha, Etim Esin and Friday Ekpo are just few examples of such players.

These are great match winners who turn around bad situations into victories for their teams. They conjure up magic moments to do the unthinkable just to bell the cat. They are keys to their teams success in any match.

Super Eagles will be going to Cote d’Ivoire without such player. We may be watching the normal boring team that secures victory by stroke of luck or through scrappy means or gets defeated by better teams. But truth is no team wins a tournament without top quality players in all departments.

While we’re still not comfortable with the goalkeeping department…adding a midfield without a creative player is clearly painting a picture of what we should expect in this tournament.

Yours Sincerely was actually thinking that Kelechi Nwakali may be considered by Jose Peseiro since he was the only player in the previous 40-man provisional squad with playmaking or creative instincts.

At this point that the list of players has been submitted to CAF, we can only wish the team well.

© DESMOND EKWUEME