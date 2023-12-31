N/Assembly Passes N28.7trn 2024 Budget

The National Assembly yesterday passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill, increasing the estimate to N28.7 trillion.

The budget was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives after the report of the Appropriation Committees in the two chambers was considered and adopted.

The estimate was increased by N1. 2 trillion and passed 31 days after it was presented to the parliament by President Bola Tinubu.

The president had presented N27.5trn to the joint chambers of the National Assembly on November 29, 2023.

The National Assembly also increased the exchange rate from N750 to N800 per dollar; while the 1.78mbpd daily oil production, US$77.96 oil benchmark price and GDP growth rate of 3.88 percent were approved as proposed by the executive arm of government.

A breakdown of the Appropriation Act indicates that N1,742,786,788,150 is for statutory transfers; N8,270,960,606,831, debt servicing; N8,768,513,380,852, recurrent (non-debt) expenditure and N9,995,143,298,028 as contribution to development fund for capital expenditure.

For statutory transfers, the National Judicial Council got the sum of N341,625,739,236; Niger-Delta Development Commission, N338,924,732,832, 28; Universal Basic Education Commission, N263,043,551,250,29; Senate N49,144,916,519; House of Representatives, N78,624,487,169.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the budget would immediately be transmitted to the president for his assent so that implementation could begin by January 1.