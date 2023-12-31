Popular Wrestler, John Jerry, Dies

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has mourned the tragic death of one of its athletes, John Jerry, in a boat accident.

According to the federation, the wrestler, who was an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, was drowned at Onyoma/Oporoma river, Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State while he was returning from a traditional marriage in Peremabiri Community.

NWF in a statement on Saturday by Promise Okotoko, Media Assistant to the Secretary General of NWF, Mohammed H. Maigidansanma, expressed sadness over the tragedy, saying the victim was one of the outstanding wrestlers in the country.

He said the late Jerry was brought into the Wrestling Federation by the President of the Federation, Daniel Igali, for his high performance in training at the wrestling centre in Yenagoa.