Sterling Bank appoints Mayaki as new board chair

Sterling Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Olatunji Mayaki as the Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2024, following the resignation of Mr. Asue Ighodalo, effective December 31, 2023.

In a statement released by the Company Secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, “The resignation of our erstwhile Chairman is in line with the best corporate governance practices as Mr. Ighodalo has offered himself for public service.”

Ms. Adegoke continued by saying, “Mr. Mayaki takes on the leadership of the Board to continue the progressive growth and lead the Bank onto even greater success.”

Mayaki assumes the board’s leadership after serving as a non-executive director. His extensive background spans the practice of Law with the firm formerly known as Ajumogobia, Okeke, Aluko & Oyebode. He further served as the pioneer Vice President of Legal & Compliance of ARM Limited, Country Head of Legal and Group Company Secretary for all Shell Petroleum companies in Nigeria, and Deputy Managing Director of Addax Petroleum Nigeria.

He sits on the Governing Council of a Nigerian private university, Davidson, and a UK-based NGO and charitable organisation, Chestrad, from where he has championed the establishment of several programmes in Nigeria to support health systems, social development, women, and the girl child.

An alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan, as well as Harvard and INSEAD business schools, Mayaki’s background in Law, Finance, and Investment and overall career experience further strengthens the Bank’s dedication to strong corporate governance.