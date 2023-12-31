Two perish as Tanker catches fire in Ebonyi

Two persons have died while another person sustained serious injuries on Friday night as a tanker laden with petroleum products crashed and caught fire in Ebonyi State.

The tanker driver, it was gathered, lost control of the vehicle atop the flyover at the state International Airport Junction, Onueke on the Abakaliki- Afikpo highway.

It crashed into the bridge’s shoulders, fell sideways, and caught fire, killing two persons while another sustained serious injuries and was later rushed to hospital.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru on Petroleum, Nnaemeka John Nwafor confirmed the incident.

He said the body of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary.

The SSA called on motorists, pedestrians, and other road users not to panic over the incident as Ebonyi State Government had brought the ugly situation under control by creating a free flow of traffic in the area.

“There is no cause to be afraid over the petrol tanker accident at Onueke Airport flyover junction as the Ebonyi State Government is highly on top of it to stop the menace and create free flow traffic in the area.

“The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), other security agencies, and the men of the Ebonyi State fire service were on ground to ensure free flow of traffic.”

He commended the men of Ebonyi State Fire Service for their tireless effort in putting off the fire and further appreciated the youths who assisted in the exercise.