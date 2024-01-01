Broadcasters resign enmasse from Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh f.m

This is not the best of time for Yinka Ayefele.

Right now, many of the workers at his popular radio station are resigning.

Broadcasters are leaving his Fresh FM one by one.

Akinwale Fasasi (Wise Man), Babatunde Saheed (Mr. Sport) and Adesina Jagunmade (Paj 1) have just left for Success FM.

And YOUNEWS gathered from the grapevine that

more are still planning to leave.

It may be recalled that, Ayefele himself also hijacked them from other stations where they were working before he established his radio station in Ibadan.

Commenting on a lighter note on the development, one person said “These presenters are looking fresh but seeking success, I think that is why they are heading to success FM to be successfully fresh.”