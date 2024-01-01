Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Broadcasters resign enmasse from Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh f.m

Broadcasters resign enmasse from Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh f.m

YouNews January 1, 2024 Celebrity, Education, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 41 Views

This is not the best of time for Yinka Ayefele.

Right now, many of the workers at his popular radio station are resigning.

Broadcasters are leaving his Fresh FM one by one.

Akinwale Fasasi (Wise Man), Babatunde Saheed (Mr. Sport) and Adesina Jagunmade (Paj 1) have just left for Success FM.

And YOUNEWS gathered from the grapevine that
more are still planning to leave.

It may be recalled that, Ayefele himself also hijacked them from other stations where they were working before he established his radio station in Ibadan.

Commenting on a lighter note on the development, one person said “These presenters are looking fresh but seeking success, I think that is why they are heading to success FM to be successfully fresh.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi weds US based Tiwi

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has announced his wedding to his lovely wife, Tiwi in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023