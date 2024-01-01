Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Genevieve reveals how Emeka Ike jilted her for Suzanne

Genevieve reveals how Emeka Ike jilted her for Suzanne

YouNews January 1, 2024 Celebrity, Entertainment, Movies, nollywood, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

Genevieve Nnaji lamented, “Emeka and I were supposed to settle down as a family, but he left me for Suzanne “

During a conversation about her relationship with Emeka, Genevieve expressed her belief that they were on track to marriage and building a life together until Suzanne, Emeka’s ex-wife, entered the picture.

In her own words :
“We loved each other so much, planning to settle down and marry.

Unfortunately, destiny didn’t allow us to live together . We even reached a point where we vowed to stand by each other.

Gratefully, he’s back in the industry .”

A fan’s reaction : “Life is unfair. Look at the man who should have married Genevieve Nnaji.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi weds US based Tiwi

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has announced his wedding to his lovely wife, Tiwi in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023