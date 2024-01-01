Men and forbidden fruits….(1) By Funke Egbemode

A man will justify dating a married woman this way…

Married women are safe. You don’t want to flaunt them, they don’t want to flaunt you. You know, secret lovers kind of thing. You don’t want your wife to know and she doesn’t want her husband to know. Your secrets are safe unlike with a younger girl who is immature and always forgetting she’s a side chick. She wants you to take her to the movies and buy her expensive gifts. Where will a married woman take a car, if I buy her one? And all the hassles of “I missed my period” do not surface with their complications when your side show is married. She takes care of herself and well if I score an inadvertent goal, she has the right and power to convert it to an own goal. See, whichever way you look at it, it is a win-win for the guy.”