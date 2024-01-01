Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi weds US based Tiwi

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has announced his wedding to his lovely wife, Tiwi in the early hours of the New Year.

Kunle Remi took to his official Instagram page to share the exciting news of his wedding to his beautiful wife, Tiwi Longside by sharing a blurry photo capturing a special moment between them.

He wrote, “First Slide 👩🏾TIWI -: Hey KR, Pull up!

“Second slide. 👨🏾KR -: Pulled up and put a ring on it.

“Third slide 🤵🏾‍♂️👰🏾‍♀️ BOO -: Locked in.

“I know you want to see more 😉

“But first: This is from us to you reading this.

“We pray that the divine ability to meet your person and begin the journey of a lifetime is yours. We know fully well that the Love God has for you will be the balm against hopelessness and searching to no end. We ask you to stay calm and open to God’s definition of the best for you.

“We know two things: your person is already born, and they reside on earth. Stay open, expectant, and ready because in 2024 you will celebrate in double. Amen.”

Recall that Kunle Remi sparked dating rumours with actress, Bimbo Ademoye after they played love interests in the epic Yoruba movie ‘Anikulapo’.

Since then, Remi has been asked by fans severally to reveal his relationship status but he kept mute until recently.