Zack Orji still in Coma, Actors, others ups in prayers

Prayers from celebrities and netizens have started to pour in for a veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji after a video of him in the hospital went viral on Sunday.

According to reliable sources, the actor was “rushed to the hospital two days ago after he slumped in the toilet after being quite weak for a few weeks.”

One of the sources added that he was currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at The National Hospital in Abuja, adding that he cannot walk or talk, and all kinds of tests are being run on him to diagnose the ailment.

Reacting to the viral video on Instagram, prayers have begun to pour in from some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry among other netizens.

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo wrote, “God pls heal him. Amen. “

Another actress, Shan George, commented, “Prayers up sir “

Comedian and actor, Woli Arole, also commented, “God’s mercies in Jesus name.”

Actress, Joyce Kalu, wrote, “I cover him with the blood of Jesus.”

One officialsalma_v wrote, “Dear Lord do not make us mourn over Zack orji in the name of Jesus. Father please heal him and grant him sound health in Jesus name “

Kingstudiio also commented, “Eh God! Please keep our veterans safe and healthy.”

Popular actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu is also in the hospital, having undergone a leg amputation due to an illness.

Previous reports in October indicated that Mr. Ibu successfully underwent five surgeries and was scheduled to be flown abroad for further treatment.

Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, was also reported in November to be battling with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

His cousin, Tony Muonagor, revealed this stating that the actor is undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.