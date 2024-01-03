Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Arrested ex-minister faces EFCC today over N37.1bn fraud

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Revealed : Zack Orji had brain surgery, getting better

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has called on Nigerians ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023