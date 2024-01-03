National Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, Halima Shehu, is in EFCC custody.

She was arrested inside NSIPA’s office at the Federal Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday at about 9 am, and drove Shehu to the EFCC headquarters, Jani, Abuja.

It’s over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, under former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

Shehu was indicted in connection with the alleged 37.1bn fraud as the former National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme under the Ministry.

The agency confirmed her arrest and interrogation;

“Halima Shehu is currently in our (EFCC) custody in connection with the ongoing N37.1bn fraud that took place under the former Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

“Halima was the National Coordinator in charge of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme under the Ministry during Buhari’s tenure, and she’s been queried over some of the money that left the ministry’s coffers through her.

The former Minister, Sadiya is also expected at the office tomorrow (Wednesday) for questioning over the N37.1bn money laundering case.”

Sources said the huge sum was allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.