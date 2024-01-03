Davido and Chioma enjoy vacation together with their twins

Netizens gush with pleasure as Davido shares adorable video with his wife Chioma and their twins.

The Afrobeats singer shared that he has flown out of the country to enjoy the scenery of the beach and have a good time with his family.

He shared an adorable video of him and his wife, each pushing a baby stroller as they took a walk.

Multiple-award-winning artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a video of himself and his lover, Chioma

Confirming the news same month, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner while speaking at the United Masters SelectCon event said he and his wife were shaking upon finding out they were expecting twins.