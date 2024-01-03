Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Davido and Chioma enjoy vacation together with their twins

Davido and Chioma enjoy vacation together with their twins

YouNews January 3, 2024 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 103 Views

Netizens gush with pleasure as Davido shares adorable video with his wife Chioma and their twins.

The Afrobeats singer shared that he has flown out of the country to enjoy the scenery of the beach and have a good time with his family.

He shared an adorable video of him and his wife, each pushing a baby stroller as they took a walk.

Multiple-award-winning artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a video of himself and his lover, Chioma

Confirming the news same month, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner while speaking at the United Masters SelectCon event said he and his wife were shaking upon finding out they were expecting twins.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Revealed : Zack Orji had brain surgery, getting better

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has called on Nigerians ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023