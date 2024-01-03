N10b scandal rocks NIPOST

The Senate has ordered a probe into the N10 billion restructuring funds released to NIPOST by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

This followed the discovery of irregularities in the agency’s subsidiaries – NIPOST Properties and Development Company and NIPOST Transport and Logistics Services Limited.

YOUNEWS learnt grand fraudulent plot is ongoing to corner NIPOST’s property assets, estimated in trillions of naira into private hands through share inheritance.

In its resolution of December 30, 2023, Red Chamber said it uncovered alleged illegal transfer of federal government shares in two NIPOST subsidiaries to private individuals.

The discovered infractions sparked outrage, prompting the lawmakers to call for immediate action.

Some individuals in key positions within the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and NIPOST were listed as shareholders of the two NIPOST subsidiaries.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) records confirm that as of November 8, 2023, some top officials of BPE control significant shares in the subsidiaries.

Responding to these discoveries, the Senate passed a resolution on December 30, last year.

The resolution declared the NIPOST subsidiaries in question “irregular and illegal” and recommended their immediate winding-up and deregistration.

A source said

“Imagine 15 years from now when none of us is on the scene, their children can come and lay claims to the shares and in the eyes of the law, those shares will belong to whoever their next of kin will be, for government assets,” the official told The Nation.

He further emphasised: “The alleged share transfers represent a blatant disregard for established legal frameworks. Even the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) allocates shares to corporate entities, not individuals.”

It was learnt that after receiving a letter on the infraction, the individuals involved hurriedly reassigned their shares in NIPOST Transport and Logistics to three government entities: NIPOST (80%); BPE (10%) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) (10%)