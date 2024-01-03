N50m: LG Chairman regains freedom, Polices says no ransom paid, family keep mum

Chairman, Akwanga Local Area of Nasarawa State, who was abducted by gunmen on Monday has regained freedom.

Ramhan Nansel, spokesperson, Nasarawa State Police Command, confirmed the release of the chairman and three others.

Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed this.

The local government chairman and three others were abducted by gunmen at about 8:30pm in Ningo village, Akwanga LGA.

Nansel said that the chairman and three others were released at about 8:45pm on Tuesday in Andaha village, Akwnaga as a result of sustained pressure from a search and rescue team made up of combined security agencies.

The police spokesperson explained that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the chairman and other victims.

He said upon receipt of information about the incident on Monday night, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Umar Nadada, immediately deployed a team, whose effort in collaboration with other sister agencies paid off with the release of the victims unhurt.

Nansel said that the victims would be reunited with their families after receiving medical attention.

It will be recalled that N50m ransom was placed on Kidnapped Nasarawa LG Chair

The kidnappers of the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Safiyanu Andaha and his friend, Adamu Umar Tanko, demanded the sum of N50m as ransom for their release.

A family source who begged for anonymity disclosed this to our correspondent in Lafia on Tuesday.

The source explained that negotiations were currently ongoing between the chairman’s family and the kidnappers

The Akwanga council boss was kidnapped on Monday night alongside his bosom friend and a philanthropist, Adamu Umar Tanko, popularly known as Adamu Custom.

The Special Adviser to the Nasarawa State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Kassimu, had confirmed that they were kidnapped at Ningo village on the Akwanga-Andaha Road, around 8:30 pm on Monday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, also confirmed the development, while affirming that the police in collaboration with other security agencies were actively pursuing the kidnappers to secure the victims release.