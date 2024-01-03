Revealed : Zack Orji had brain surgery, getting better

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has called on Nigerians to rally behind the ailing Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, saying he had brain surgery on January 1, 2024.

Musawa appealed during her visit to the actor at a private hospital in Wuse, Abuja.

This information was contained in a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, which was shared on Facebook.

Expressing sympathy for the veteran actor’s family, Musawa described him as a national asset and expressed confidence in his recovery.

She said, “God will heal him and he will be well. We will do all we can to support him. We solicit the collective prayers of Nigerians because he is like a part of our families. We have watched him entertain us and we see him as a national treasure. So the best we can do is to ensure that we support him to have the best treatment.

“We will reach out to other well-meaning Nigerians to support Zack Orji through prayers and other means available to ensure that he survives this ailment.

“This is not only about the ministry which I am representing. You know that Zack Orji has been in the industry for decades. This is a man who has given his time and effort to entertain Nigerians.

“He is one of the individuals who laid the foundation for Nollywood and the film industry in Nigeria but now he is sick and the least we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support through prayers and otherwise to ensure that we save his life.

“This will also propel the administration to look at the welfare of artists and others in the industry who have not only given their time and energy but people like Zack Orji who have become national treasures”.

Zack Orji, 64, reportedly slumped on New Year’s Eve and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.

Happily, Zack Orji, the ailing veteran actor, is now responding to his therapy and his health is stable.

Speaking to The Nation on Monday, December 1, Tayo Hastrup, the spokesman for the National Hospital in Abuja, where he is now being treated, revealed this. According to Tayo Hastrup:

“He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We really thank God for him.”

The movie actor was taken to the hospital on Friday, December 29, after collapsing at his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) home.

Zack Orji was also visited by first lady Senator Remi Tinubu and vice president Nana Shettima’s wife in the hospital.

Along with other guests, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the minister of women’s affairs and social development, and Rachael Umahi, the minister of works, were at the hospital to greet the year’s first baby.