10 steps to take concerning your Work or business this Year

1.Study your work and know your tangible and intangible tools very well

  1. Before you seek “greener pastures'” explore the unlimited pastures in your profession and location
  2. There are NO bad jobs. It’s the way you handle your job that makes it good or bad.
  3. Avoid self limitation. You can grow and get better at what you do if you are willing
  4. Preparation should come before opportunity. Prepare yourself in your chosen fields and you will see numerous opportunities
    6.Put your imagination to work and ask yourself consistently: how can I improve on what I do?
    7.Learn ALL YOU CAN about your job, company and industry. There’s always a place for the exceptionally informed and the highly talented.
  5. If there’s no.limit to the growth of your industry, then there’s no limit to your growth
  6. Our economy and your market will reward an uncommon person. Why don’t you become that person?
    10.Set aside a little time every day for research, study and updates. You will be better than your peers.

