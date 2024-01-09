10 steps to take concerning your Work or business this Year

1.Study your work and know your tangible and intangible tools very well
- Before you seek “greener pastures'” explore the unlimited pastures in your profession and location
- There are NO bad jobs. It’s the way you handle your job that makes it good or bad.
- Avoid self limitation. You can grow and get better at what you do if you are willing
- Preparation should come before opportunity. Prepare yourself in your chosen fields and you will see numerous opportunities
6.Put your imagination to work and ask yourself consistently: how can I improve on what I do?
7.Learn ALL YOU CAN about your job, company and industry. There’s always a place for the exceptionally informed and the highly talented.
- If there’s no.limit to the growth of your industry, then there’s no limit to your growth
- Our economy and your market will reward an uncommon person. Why don’t you become that person?
10.Set aside a little time every day for research, study and updates. You will be better than your peers.