Betta Edu approves Flight Funds to Kogi – a State with No Airport !

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, approved funds for flight tickets and airport taxis for her ministry’s staff to Kogi — a state without an airport.

A memo, titled ‘The Disbursement Under the 2023 Grant for Vulnerable Groups Programmes in Kogi State, 2023,’ sought N72,374,500 for the minister’s “advanced team” to attend an “event” in Kogi.

Each of the minister’s “advanced team” members, including aides, received the sum of N200,000 for flight tickets, N20,000 for airport taxi, and local running expenses and DTA depending on grade level — all amounting to N72,374,500.

The sum of N300,000 was earmarked for the minister’s air ticket.

However, Kogi has no airport to its name.

Notably, Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello had previously sought funds for an airport in the state.

This development adds to the controversies surrounding Edu, including a recent leaked memo instructing the transfer of N585 million to a private account, prompting calls for investigation and disciplinary action.

In November 2020, Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, met with then-President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock, seeking the establishment of an airport in the state.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Bello said he asked Buhari to ensure that Kogi got funds for the airport.

“I paid a visit to the president to brief him about the confluence state, the development and challenges we are facing and also to convey a message form the people of Kogi state that the social bond between the government and the governed is still very strong,” he said..

Edu is also under fire on account of a memo thst surfaced wherein she asked Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation, to transfer the sum of N585 million to a private account.

The instruction for the payment is contained in a leaked letter dated December 20, 2023.

In the letter signed by the minister and titled: “Mandate for Payment of Grant for Vulnerable Groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun States Respectively”, Edu instructed the accountant-general to transfer the aforementioned sum to the UBA account of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.

Some social media users have called for the probe of the minister and her ministry.

On Saturday, the Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD), asked President Bola Tinubu to commence disciplinary proceedings against Edu, saying the minister’s action is a “serious procurement and fiscal malfeasance that attracts serious penalties”.

Edu has denied any wrongdoing amidst growing public outrage.

Through her media aide, Rasheed Zubair, the minister claimed the memo was leaked as part of a plot to blackmail her.

“It is glaring that the same sponsored disgruntled elements who, in the past few days have been trying to smear the Honourable Minister, Dr Betta Edu and stain her integrity because she alerted the government on the ongoing N44.8 Billion Fraud in NSIPA.

These elements have been trying to link her to a phantom fraud and are behind this latest misadventure,” a statement on Friday from the minister’s media aide stated.

“The evil motive of the mischief-makers behind the circulation of the memo is well-known and should be ignored.

“Of note is the fact that since assumption of duty about five months ago, the Minister has religiously visited different parts of the country like Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa, FCT, Lagos Cross River etc, and this is done to ensure she delivers on her mandate, she remains focused unbiased and committed to duty,” the statement added.