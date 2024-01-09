Stolen N32bn returned to humanitarian affairs ministry

Just as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu,is being suspended over the N585m scandal in the ministry.

Her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, was grilled for about 12 hours by the EFCC detectives over the ongoing probe into the N37.1bn allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.

The ex-minister was questioned from 11am to 11pm by investigators seeking information on how the huge sum was allegedly laundered by top officials who served under her.

Data from the Budget Office indicate that the ministry, erstwhile known as Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, had a N2.38tn budget from 2020 to 2024.

In compliance with the presidential directive, the EFCC has also summoned Edu to appear before its detectives on Tuesday (today).

A source revealed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission had between July and August 2023, intercepted N32bn which was about to be stolen from the humanitarian affairs ministry.

The money was handed over to the Federal Government.

The immediate past minister in the ministry, Umar-Farouq, who had a marathon session with investigators over the N37bn money laundering allegation, was still being questioned at 7pm on Monday.

The former minister had tweeted about her presence at the EFCC headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, at about 10.20am.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” Umar-Farouq tweeted.

Citing health challenges, she had earlier officially written to the EFCC to seek an extension of the deadline to meet with EFCC interrogators to give an account of the alleged monumental fraud that took place under her watch.

The total budgetary allocation to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation from 2020 to 2024, is N2.38tn, according to data from the budget office.

Former President Buhari created the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on August 21, 2019.

However, after President Tinubu took over in May 2023, the name was changed to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.