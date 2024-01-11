5 Hope for Naira value in 2024

This steep depreciation of the naira against the dollar is also in the face of renewed efforts to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

The volatility of the naira is because of inadequate foreign exchange supply.

Reserves are low and declining, the CBN is known to be in arrears on some of its obligations.

It has started clearing its arrears and has pledged to clear all of it in due course.”

At the end of 2023, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed that the Federal Government had received a $2.25bn foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank.

According to the minister, the first tranche of its $3.3bn facility from the bank was aimed at resolving FX shortages in the economy.

Another reason for hope is the Central Bank of Nigeria moves to clear $2bn as part of its backlog obligations.

On Monday, the apex bank disclosed it paid $2bn from the backlog of its forward contract obligations.

It stated this when it revealed it had disbursed $61.64m to foreign airlines as part of the matured foreign exchange obligations.

The CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Alia, said, “These payments signify the CBN’s ongoing efforts to settle all remaining valid forward transactions, to alleviate the current pressure on the country’s exchange rate.

“It is anticipated that this initiative by the CBN should provide a considerable boost to the Naira hug against other major world currencies and further increase investor confidence in the Nigeria economy.”

There are also indications that the government has been making efforts to boost FX supply through investments, but these are yet to materialise, yet.

As Tinubu’s government becomes more open to investors, the country would get the forex it needs to boost reserves and meet the demand in the FX market.

Yet another reason to believe that the naira will be more stable in 2024 is the coming onstream of the local refineries.

There will be less demand on forex. This should hopefully help boost the value of the naira.

The government is also trying to generate more revenue without recourse to Ways and Means, this would reduce the inflation rate.

Another factor is boosting oil production.

Improving the supply of oil and increasing foreign exchange for the economy will boost the value of the naira.