Atiku’s spokesman meets, hails Tinubu, set to join APC

The rumour mill is agog !.. and indications are becoming clearer that presidential campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, may join Tinubu’s government sooner than expected.

On Wednesday, he met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

In a chat with State House correspondents after closed-door talks, he declared his availability to work with the President Tinubu-led administration.

According to him, if supporting Tinubu means joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was ready to join the party and dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Asked if he would defect to the APC, he said: “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.

“APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

Speaking on the visit, Bwala in a post via X expressed delight.

He shared a picture of him in a handshake with the president.

He also posted a 13-second clip of the event.

“Today I was delighted to meet @officialABAT, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) in the Villa to show appreciation and support for the bold decisions he is taking to deal with the crisis confronting our dear country,” he captioned the post.