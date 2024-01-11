BREAKING: S’Court affirms Eno as Akwa Ibom Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The apex court dismissed appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), each contesting Eno’s eligibility or the conduct of the election.

This ruling comes after the Court of Appeal had already struck out similar suits against Eno last year.

YOUNEWS recalled that Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo had earlier dismissed a suit brought by Akanimo Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the election of Umo Eno of the People’s Democratic Party 9PDP) as winner of the March 18,2023 election.

The lead judgement read by Justice Kadi Usman Sikudu, also held that the petitioners having alleged that Pastor Eno was not the owner of the certificate he submitted to the 1st Respondent, INEC, did not produce any other person, as the authentic owner of the said 1981 WAEC certificate.

The tribunal also expunged the evidence tendered by the petitioners’ subpoenaed witness, an acclaimed Interpol officer, who came to tender a report on the 2nd respondent’s WAEC results.

claims by APC that Albert was not qualified to be fielded by YPP having already vied for same office in the PDP.

It ruled that the petitioner not being a member of the YPP, had no basis to challenge who that party fielded and how he emerged as their candidate.