Naira plunges to 1082/$

The naira has lost 26.36 per cent of its value against the dollar at the official Investor and Exporter window of the foreign exchange market.

On Monday, the naira closed trading at N856.57/$. Since then, the naira has traded above N1000 against the dollar and fell by 26.36 per cent to close at N1082.32/$ on Wednesday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

This is a slight 0.66 per cent increase from the N1089.51/$ it closed trading on Tuesday.

This is the fifth time the naira has closed above N1000 on the official window since the Central Bank of Nigeria removed the rate cap on the national currency.

On December 8, the naira fell to an all-time low of N1,099.05/$, on December 28, 2023, it closed trading at N1043.09/$, on January 3, 2024, the national currency closed at N1035.12/$. On Tuesday (January 9, 2024) it closed at N1089.51/$, becoming the second lowest rate the currency has con closed the official FX window.