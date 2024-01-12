CBN head hunts more directors for Union, Polaris, Keystone banks

Few days after the Central Bank of Nigeria has dissolved the boards and managements of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank, plans are on to get more hands on board.

Though the CBN in the early hours of Thursday announced some members of interim managements for the three banks.

For Union Bank, Yetunde Oni was named the managing director while Mannir Ubali Ringim emerged an executive director. For the interim management team of Keystone, Hassan Imam was named the managing director while Chioma Mang was appointed an executive director.

For Polaris Bank, Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola was named the managing director while Chris Onyeka Ofikulu is an executive director.

According to the CBN, their appointment takes immediate effect and they are to oversee the affairs of the three banks whose boards and management were dissolved on Wednesday after a meeting involving the CBN Special Investigator, Obazee, and the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso.

However, the apex, YOUNEWS learnt will soon name other members of the boards of the affected banks.

According to CBN officials, the constitution of a complete board and management team for the lenders requires more than just a managing director and one ED.

As a result, they said an announcement of other board members for the three banks might be done very soon.

“The managing director and one ED do not make up the board and management team of any bank. So, we are expecting that another announcement will be made soon.”