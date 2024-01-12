CBN to meet Shareholders of ‘take over’ banks

The leadership of the apex bank will meet shareholders of the affected lenders.

Union, Polaris, Keystone banks are the affected banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria leadership will hold meetings with the shareholders of Union Bank of Nigeria, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank this weekend or early next week as a follow-up to the sack of the boards of directors of the three banks.

The CBN had on Wednesday fired the boards of the banks, citing corporate governance failure and non-compliance with regulatory requirements, among others, as reasons.

The move marked a major milestone in the implementation of the report of the Special Investigator on the CBN and Related Entities, Mr Jim Obazee. The report was submitted to President Bola Tinubu on December 20, 2023.

The acting CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakama, had on Wednesday in a statement alleged that Union Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank were guilty of issues it said posed a threat to the financial stability of the banking sector.

The CBN statement read in part, “The Central Bank of Nigeria has dissolved the boards and managements of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

“This action became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h) of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020. The banks’ infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licences were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.”

Following the development, the CBN in the early hours of Thursday announced some members of interim managements for the three banks.

For Union Bank, Yetunde Oni was named the managing director while Mannir Ubali Ringim emerged an executive director. For the interim management team of Keystone, Hassan Imam was named the managing director while Chioma Mang was appointed an executive director.

For Polaris Bank, Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola was named the managing director while Chris Onyeka Ofikulu is an executive director.

According to the CBN, their appointment takes immediate effect and they are to oversee the affairs of the three banks whose boards and management were dissolved on Wednesday after a meeting involving the CBN Special Investigator, Obazee, and the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso.