Lawyers protest brutality, storm police HQ

On Thursday, members of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos, were in protest against the unlawful arrest and detention of a lawyer, Olumide Sonupe, by the police in the state.

The lawyers who are members of about five branches of the NBA marched from its Ikeja secretariat, while displaying banners, to the Command headquarters where the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, addressed them.

This is coming hours after the CP had ordered the removal of the Divisional Police Officer of Moshalashi Police Station, Austin Arase, who ordered Sonupe’s detention.

A Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Falana who spoke during the protest on Thursday, said the NBA was ready to defend the rights of lawyers, while stating that the association had filed a report and that an investigation was ongoing.

He said, “The five branches of the Nigerian Bar Association have come to protest police brutality on the Nigeria Police. We are making a case through him about the brutalisation of lawyers and indeed other citizens.

“The NBA wants a full investigation of the incident. We are pleased to know that the Commissioner of Police has said an investigation is ongoing and besides the report, the NBA is filing a report to protect the human rights of our colleagues.”

The chairman of the NBA Ikeja branch, Seyi Olawumi, also said the protest was to condemn the increased rate of harassment that lawyers suffer in the hands of the police.

“It is a peaceful protest against police brutality of our members who go into police stations for the service of their clients,” he added.

Sonupe, who was accompanied by family, friends, and colleagues, said the only thing that mattered to him was to see that justice was served, while calling on the police to be thorough with their investigations.

The CP, while addressing the aggrieved lawyers, said the incident was unfortunate and promised that such issues would be avoided.

Fayoade said, “I have ordered that the DPO be removed and I have issued a departmental query to the affected DPO.

This will go a long way in affecting his departmental progress.

We have not in any way stopped lawyers from visiting our cell. Under my mandate, magistrates will be allowed to visit the police stations.

“The issue of what happened to the lawyer is quite unfortunate and we will not tolerate it. When such a situation comes up, I do not think the lawyer is meant to have an altercation with the police officer.

“Police officers are meant to respect lawyers and lawyers are meant to respect police officers.”

On many occasions, citizens have accused the police of illegal arrest and detention as they do not attempt to arraign them to court. Some of these victims, according to reports, filed fundamental rights enforcement cases against the police for violating their human rights.

In April 2023, the NBA condemned the police for the illegal arrest and detention of its lawyers, Jerry Aondo, Dr Sobere Nelson, and Odum Eyiba, on March 31, 2023.

On December 23, 2023, The PUNCH published a report on the sad tales of victims who accused the police of indiscriminate arrest and illegal detention.

Some of those victims were either forced to plead guilty to a crime they never committed or asked to pay exorbitant bail fees.