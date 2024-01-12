Over 40 Gunmen storm FCT, abducts 25

Gunmen said to number around 40 stormed the Kawu community in Bwari Area Council of the FCT in the early hours of Thursday and abducted 25 persons.

Kawu shares boundaries with two states: Niger and Kaduna.

The Councilor representing the area, Abdulmumini Zakari, who is the deputy speaker in the council, said the gunmen arrived around the community on Wednesday from the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna State.

He explained that “They divided themselves into groups and some went into the palace of the district head, Alhaji Abdurrahman Danjuma Ali, where they abducted his son, Lukman, and his wife, who he married two weeks ago. Others attacked the compound of Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu and a former PDP Chairman of Kawu Ward. They abducted him along with his four children.”

The bandits also went into the compound of Sarkin Pawan Kawu, Gambo S Pawa, and abducted him alongside his two wives and some children.

The FCT Police Command spokeswoman, S.P Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident .