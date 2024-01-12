S/Court delivers “upholding” judgements in Seven States

Upholding Galore could as well be the ashtag for the much awaited judgements in Seven States of Nigeria today.

It was delivered, and many are saying, it was much of the expected had happened.

S/ Court decisions on fate of Seven governor’s today !

(1) Lagos :The apex court dismissed the appeal of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party for lacking in merit.

Justice Garba Lawal prepared and read the lead judgment in the Lagos State governorship dispute.

Other justices, who made up the panel for Lagos- Justices Inyang Okoro, Emmanuel Agim, Uwani Abba-aji, Adamu Jauro are reading their version.

It’s a unanimous decision.

They said the petition was a gross abuse of court process.

Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress defeated the candidates of the LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and PDP’s Azeez Adediran, to win the governorship election.

Displeased with the outcome of the election, the LP and PDP candidates challenged Sanwo-Olu’s victory at the tribunal.

The tribunal dismissed their petitions for lacking in merit.

Challenging the decision at the Court of Appeal, Adediran filed 34 grounds of appeal, while Rhodes-Vivour filled 21. The appeals were also dismissed.

The two candidates appealed against the appellate court’s judgment and asked the apex court to vacate the order.

(2) Plateau: Supreme Court upholds election of governors Mutfwang and Nwifuru

Supreme Court upholds election of governors Mutfwang and Nwifuru

(3) Zamfara : Supreme Court upholds election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

Supreme Court upholds election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor.

The court’s five-member panel overturned the judgment of the court of appeal which declared the Zamfara gubernatorial election inconclusive.

The court described the judgment of the appellate court as “perverse”, and ruled in favour of the appeal filed by Lawal and his party.

In March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Lawal as the winner of the Zamfara governorship election with 377,726 votes.

Bello Matawalle, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 311,976 votes, challenged the outcome of the poll.

Matawalle, now minister of state for defence, had accused INEC of subverting his victory at the poll by failing to include the results of some wards.

In September 2023, the tribunal held that the petition was devoid of merit and a N500,000 fine was awarded against the petitioners.

In November 2023, the court of appeal sitting in Abuja declared the Zamfara governorship election inconclusive.

The three-member panel of the appellate court unanimously annulled the victory of Lawal and ordered INEC to hold a fresh election in three LGAs.

The local governments are Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukyun

(4)Abia: The supreme court has upheld the election of Alex Otti as governor of Abia state.

The five-member panel of justices, led by Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the appeal filed by Okey Ahiwe, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), deeming it as “lacking in merit”.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal filed by Ikechi Emenike, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In March 2023, Otti of the Labour Party (LP) was declared winner of the governorship election in Abia after he polled 175,466 votes to defeat Ahiwe of the PDP who scored 88,529 votes.

Aggrieved, Ahiwe and his party challenged the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

They contended that Otti was not qualified to run for the election because he was not a registered member of the LP and forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations against the respondent.

The tribunal also held that the contention over Otti’s qualification to contest the election was a pre-election matter that the tribunal cannot adjudicate on.

In December 2023, the court of appeal affirmed Otti’s election.

(5) Kano: The Supreme Court upholds election of Abba Yusuf as duly elected governor of Kano State.

The apex court set aside the verdicts of the Court of Appeal and election petitions tribunal, which nullified the victory of Yusuf in the March 18, 2023 governorship poll.

Judgment was delivered by Justice John Okor.

Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, and his party NNPP, had filed an appeal against the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking as earlier pronounced by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had sacked Yusuf and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return and instead issue same to to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

However, not satisfied with the Tribunal judgment, Yusuf had approached the Appeal Court. But the appellate court had while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of the party as of the time of the election and could not have been said to have been properly sponsored for the election.

Earlier, the apex court upheld the election of Bala Mohammed as duly elected governor of Bauchi State.

The Judgment was delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa.

(6) Cross River: The supreme court has affirmed the election of Bassey Otu as the governor of Cross River state.

The apex court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by Sandy Onor, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Helen Ogunwumiju, who read the lead judgment, held that the “appeal is without merit, a waste of judicial time and resources”.

In March 2023, Otu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was announced as the winner of the Cross River governorship election after he scored 258,619 votes.

Onor who came second behind Otu scored 179,636 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, Onor approached the tribunal with a three-point petition.

(7) Bauchi: The apex court upheld the election of Bala Mohammed as duly elected governor of Bauchi State.

The Judgment was delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mohammed winner of the election but Sadique Abubakar, his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, rejected the result and headed for the court.

Both the tribunal and appeal court upheld the governor’s victory, but Abubakar proceeded to the apex court.

In its ruling on Friday, the five-man panel of justices struck out Abubakar’s petition for lack of merit.

Reacting to the judgement, the governor took to his Facebook page where he wrote: “In the Name of Allah, the Most.