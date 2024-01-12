The incident that ignites Lawyers’ Protest in Lagos

36-year-old lawyer, Olumide Sonupe was hospitalised after he was said to have been detained by the police while seeking the bail of his client.

It happened at the Moshalashi Police Station in the Alimosho area of the state on December 30, 2023.

It was learnt that the lawyer’s health deteriorated upon his release from the police station on January 1, 2024, after spending two nights with his client in the cell.

It all happened when Sonupe went to the station on December 30 to seek the bail of his client, a carpenter, who had been detained for an alleged breach of contract.

YOUNEWS understands that a woman police officer had accused him of speaking with his client by his cell without the presence of an officer.

And while the lawyer was trying to clear the misunderstanding and appeal to the officers on the N30,000 bail sum demanded for his client, the DPO, Arase, came in and ordered that he should be locked up, accusing him of disrespecting the officers.

The lawyer stated that he was also accused of assaulting an officer and eventually spent two nights in the cell.

He was said to have ended up at the hospital after his release due to medical emergencies.

Following media report, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a press release on Tuesday, disclosed that the CP had ordered the removal of the DPO who ordered the lawyer’s detention.

The release further stated that the CP had immediately ordered a probe into the matter upon the publication of the story, while noting that the police would continue to work together with the members of the NBA.