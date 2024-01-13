Falana rubbishes Mohbad’s Dad.. “All you are after is Money”

Our attention has been drawn to the reckless statements credited to Mr Joseph Aloba on several online platforms, television and radio stations regarding Mr Femi Falana, SAN.

This rejoinder is necessary to set the records straight on the roles played so far by our law firm in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It is no longer news that Mohbad died in September 2023 under questionable circumstances. Upon the death of this young man, many well-meaning Nigerians and human rights groups contacted our office to assist in unraveling the circumstances surrounding his death and get justice for the family. The widow of the late singer, Mrs Wunmi Cynthia Aloba also contacted our office to help in a similar vein.

At that juncture, Mr. Falana called Mohbad’s father and commiserated with him and assured him of his readiness to ensure that the law takes its cause. Our office immediately petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command requesting a thorough investigation into the case.

In addition to the above, our office also wrote the Chief Coroner of Lagos State requesting a Coroner’s Inquest into the remote and immediate cause of the death of Mohbad. Our office sent a delegation of lawyers to Mohbad’s residence at Orchid in Lagos to take the statements of those close to the late singer including his wife, parents and staff.

As events unfolded, we realized that the late Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba is not interested in unraveling what led to the death of his son but after his estate. Hence, he rushed the burial of Mohbad in an unmarked grave without any autopsy to know the cause of death of the deceased. However, at our request, the body of Mohbad was later exhumed for investigation by the Police.

Since our aim and goal in the matter is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad through the instrumentality of the law, we had no choice but to distance ourselves from Mr Joseph Aloba’s opportunism and puerile blackmail.

While the matter is still pending before the Coroner and Police in