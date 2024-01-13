JAMB insists on Verification Certificate for Direct Entry

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told Advance Level applicants for 2023 admissions that the Board would not process any Direct Entry admission without certificate verification,

This information was revealed by JAMB in a statement posted on Friday on its official X page.

The Board advised the candidates to contact their former institutions as soon as possible to have their certificates verified, and stated that it would not accept all affected students from non-responsive institutions for admissions for the upcoming academic year.

JAMB stated that it had written to all tertiary institutions that issued certificates and that a substantial number of them had answered positively, but others had not.

The announcement read, “This is to notify all A-Level candidates who applied for 2023 admissions through Direct Entry (DE) to contact their former institutions for prompt verification of their certificates.

“In order to expedite the verification process, the Board wrote to all tertiary institutions that issued the certificates, and a significant number of them responded positively, while others were lax.

“Please be advised that the Board will not process any DE admission without certificate verification, and that the admission process for the academic year will be completed soon.

“As such, the Board would not consider all affected students of non-responsive institutions for admissions for the academic year.”

The examination authority also offered candidates with a link to a list of non-responsive institutions.