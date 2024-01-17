2024 JAMB Direct Entry begins Feb 28 closes March 28… Guide to register

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board has commenced the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations registration process for all interested candidates across the country.

Following the announcement, JAMB rolled out the registration process for interested candidates across the country.

The JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, during a meeting with media executives in Lagos State on Sunday, said that measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth exercise for all interested candidates.

Oloyede disclosed that UTME candidates would register first before the Direct Entry candidates.

He added that the sale of DE application documents and E-PIN vending will begin on Wednesday, February 28 and close by Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The registrar said, “It is available only at JAMB Offices.

Things to know before applying

The JAMB Direct Entry form is different from the JAMB UTME form, which is for candidates who want to apply for admission into the first year of the university programme. You can only register at JAMB offices. You cannot apply for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year. The JAMB DE form is an online application form. You need to fill and submit it on the jamb portal. JAMB only recognises and accepts twelve qualifications/certificates. Statement of result is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award. Upgrade from UTME to DE is available only to candidates whose DE results have not been released at the point of UTME registration and those who indicated at the point of registration that he/she is awaiting A-level results. The DE fee for the 2024/2025 session is tagged at N3,500. Other payments include N700 for the CBT Centre registration service charge, N1,500 for the CBT Centre service charge for mock/UTME and N500 for bank charges/commission.

This amounts to N6,200 for candidates who are not sitting for the MOCK examination and N7,700 will be paid by those who would sit for the MOCK examination.

You must have a National Identification Number.

How to pay

The following are the methods of payment that can be explored by interested candidates.

Bank payment: You can use the e-PIN generated on the JAMB portal to pay. Online payment: Use your ATM card or USSD code on the JAMB portal to pay. POS payment: You can pay with POS at any accredited CBT or JAMB office.

To register, follow the steps below:

Create your JAMB profile. To create your JAMB profile, send your NIN to 55019 or 66019 as a text message. Write ‘NIN’ then space and add your 11-digit NIN number and send to 55019 or 66019.

E.g NIN 00123456789

Note that there should be space between the word NIN and your 11-digit NIN

After that, you will receive a confirmation code.

The cell phone number used for sending NIN to 55019 or 66019 is automatically tied to the candidate’s name supplied by NIMC and will be used in all communications related to his/her 2023 Application/Examination.

Then log into the JAMB portal with the code. Visit any accredited bank, CBT Centre or embassy ( for candidates in foreign countries) to get the JAMB e-PIN. You will need your confirmation code and pay the required fee to get the e-PIN. After sending a message to 55019 or 66019, you will receive:

– 10-digit profile code

– Registered name with NIMC

-Total cost for UTME with Mock and without Mock

“Dear Fabian Thomas, Your Profile code: 172081003 and NIN 44617822814. Visit www.jamb.gov.ng, Quick Links, then IBASS for eBrochure. Buy UTME pin with Mock N7,700, without Mock N6,200 and DE pin N6,200.”

Presents the profile code at the point of procurement of form (Banks, MMOs, MFBs, Switches, USSD Partners). The form ePIN is then sent as a text message to you. Then proceed to present the ePIN at any JAMB accredited CBT centre for registration.

To retrieve a lost profile code