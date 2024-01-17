Tinubu links Boko Haram, insurgency to Buhari’s era

President Tinubu, at different fora yesterday, condemned the escalating security situation.

Speaking at the presentation of the books: “Working with Buhari (2015 – 2023)” written by former presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, and “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy, 2015 – 2023 (Vols 1-5)” edited by Dr Udu Yakubu, President Tinubu vowed to stamp out remnants of Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers in the country.

President Tinubu said: “President Buhari assumed office at a very difficult period of our national life when the economy was spiralling into recession and Boko Haram had taken over swaths of our territory in North East.

At a point, it appeared even Abuja, the seat of government would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the UN Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya and other locations within the Federal Capital Territory.

“We cannot easily forget how our Armed Forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of President Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad where they no longer pose an existential threat to our sovereignty.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished.

“My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.”

The President said the battle will be backed by a massive education of the youth population.

Speaking when he received a delegation of Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden, an Islamic Movement, at the State House, in Abuja, the President described the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks as disturbing, sinister and ungodly.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said security agencies were addressing the security challenges.

President Tinubu said: “There is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning.