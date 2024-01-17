Tinubu meets service chiefs, Wike worries over Abuja killings and abductions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had to summon the Service chiefs to an emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday.

At the meeting with President Tinubu were heads of security and law enforcement agencies.

Also present were Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Wike and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; and Egbetokun.

Director General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar also attended the meeting.

Obviously, the security meetings yesterday, following the spike in kidnapping and banditry in the last few weeks

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, met with heads of security agencies, as well as chairmen of the six area councils.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, also met with the force management team and tactical squads.

Although no statement was issued after the top-level security meeting at the Villa, it was learnt that after a review of the situation, the President gave marching orders to the bigwigs.

There was outrage over the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was kidnapped at the Bwari Area of the FCT.

She was abducted along with her father, a senior official of the National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Mansoor, and five sisters from Sagwari Layout on January 2.

The wife of a lawyer, Mr. Oladosu Folorunso Ariyo, and their four children were also kidnapped.

One of the children, 13-year-old Michelle, was killed by the abductors, who demanded N700million ransom after initially asking for N60million.

On Christmas Eve last year, almost 200 people were killed during attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, throwing the country into mourning.

At the meeting with President Tinubu were heads of security and law enforcement agencies.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had to summon the Service chiefs to an emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday.

At the meeting with President Tinubu were heads of security and law enforcement agencies.

Also present were Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Wike and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; and Egbetokun.

Director General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar also attended the meeting.

Obviously, the security meetings yesterday, following the spike in kidnapping and banditry in the last few weeks

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, met with heads of security agencies, as well as chairmen of the six area councils.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, also met with the force management team and tactical squads.

Although no statement was issued after the top-level security meeting at the Villa, it was learnt that after a review of the situation, the President gave marching orders to the bigwigs.

There was outrage over the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was kidnapped at the Bwari Area of the FCT.

She was abducted along with her father, a senior official of the National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Mansoor, and five sisters from Sagwari Layout on January 2.

The wife of a lawyer, Mr. Oladosu Folorunso Ariyo, and their four children were also kidnapped.

One of the children, 13-year-old Michelle, was killed by the abductors, who demanded N700million ransom after initially asking for N60million.

On Christmas Eve last year, almost 200 people were killed during attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, throwing the country into mourning.

At the meeting with President Tinubu were heads of security and law enforcement agencies.