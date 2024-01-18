9 Tertiary Institutions Get ‘Digital Banking Halls’ From CIBN

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Tuesday revealed that it has ‘bequeathed multimillion naira digital halls to nine tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The CIBN President, Ken Opara, said this at the sod turning of a-160 ultramodern hall to Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

Dr Opara, who described the project as a CIBN legacy, said it would be completed in three months.

This, he said, “would bring such edifice on completion to nine across the six geopolitical zones of the country.”

He said “the CIBN Bankers Hall” was given to KWASU in recognition of its commitment to learning and research.

Hinting that nothing could be too much to encourage education and learning, Opara revealed that the 160-seater digital structure would be a base for research, conference and general academic and professional engagements.

He however stated that: “part of what we do in the CIBN is to create capacity and connect students to economic reality; we build future leaders in CIBN.”

He enjoined other professional groups to emulate such endowments.

Opara urged the school authority to ensure full usage and utilisation of the project for its ultimate aim.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, in his remarks said KWASU is known for its special regard and cherishing synergy with professional bodies, noting that, “this project has confirmed that we must continue with linkages for growth.”