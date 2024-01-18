Asabe granted 200k, 2 Sureites’ bail..Feb 22 for hearing

The matter has been settled, to a large extent.

Gbenga Dan-Asabe has regained his freedom !

YOUNEWS is aware that on Tuesday, January 26th he appeared before the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly disseminating defaming content against Satguru Maharaj Ji.

The 45-year-old publisher of the Asabe Africa Afrika TV on YouTube, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Police authority had arraigned Dan-Asabe on three counts of conspiracy, defamation and publishing false news against Maharaj Ji.

“The defendant with intent to injure the reputation and expose him to hatred was alleged to have unlawfully published the defamatory matter in ‘Iwe Iroyin Yoruba Tooto’ against Satguru Maharaj Ji.

“Asabe allegedly published that Satguru Maharaj Ji is a ritualist who sells human body parts for money rituals, knowing same to be false,” he said.

Lawal added that the offence was contrary to the provisions of Section 373 and punishable under Sections 376, and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Meanwhile, counsel for the defence, Kemi Fowosola, asked that Dan-Asabe be granted bail in the most liberal term.

The magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, adding that one of the sureties must be a relation to the defendant.

Olanipekun however adjourned the case till February 22, 2024 for hearing.

Asabe had 2-years-ago interviewed a self – acclaimed prophet, Ojo Amos Modayibi (a k.a. Prophet Elewuogbo) was scandalous, mendacious, and unwarranted things were published on his platform, in which he accused Satguru Maharaj Ji of selling human body parts for money ritual purposes, drinking human blood, and burying human beings in Maharaj Ji village.

It be recalled that Prophet Elewuogbo was recently arrested and arraigned before an Ibadan Magistrate Court over alleged defamation of Satguru Maharaj Ji.

The self-acclaimed prophet, who had through different media publications (including Asabe Afrika TV) was quoted to have said that he published false allegations against Maharaj Ji because he wanted to become popular.