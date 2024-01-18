Eterna becomes official distributor of Dangote refinery

Eterna PLC, an integrated energy provider in Nigeria, said it has become an official domestic sales distributor of the new Dangote Petroleum Refinery products in Nigeria.

Dangote refinery started the production of diesel and aviation fuel on Friday.

By becoming one of the major distributors of Dangote domestic petroleum in the country, Eterna said its commitment to improving product supply had been reinforced.

“The appointment is a testament to the company’s long-standing reputation for excellence,” it noted.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director of Eterna Plc, Mr Benjamin Nwaezeigwe said, “We are proud to be appointed as an official distributor of Dangote refinery domestic sale in Nigeria.

“This partnership with Dangote refinery is a demonstration of our commitment to providing Nigerians with world-class energy solutions that meet their needs and expectations.

“We are happy that we are keeping to our promise to stakeholders that the company will remain competitive even in the face of fuel subsidy removal”.

Eterna PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes lubricants and chemicals and operates a network of filling stations while planning to further increase its retail network across the country.