Femi Otedola visits Dangote refinery, congratulates ‘bestie’

The executive chairman of Geregu Power PLC and business mogul, Femi Otedola, has visited the Dangote refinery as production starts in the new refinery.

He also congratulated his ‘bestie’ Aliko Dangote on his achievement in building the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery.

The billionaire disclosed this on Wednesday, January 17, his official X page.

He wrote: “Today I visited the 8th wonder of the world: the Dangote Oil Refinery, which just started production.

“Congratulations to my bestie @AlikoDangote on this tremendous feat! Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery in the world. History is made. F.Ote”